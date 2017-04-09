WMAZ
Georgia Tech's Matt Kuchar hits incredible hole-in-one during The Masters final round

Alec McQuade, WXIA 5:57 PM. EDT April 09, 2017

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Matt Kuchar hit a hole-in-one on the 16th hole on Augusta National to move up to third place during the final round of The Masters.

Kuchar, 38, got the ace on the par 3 known as Redbud, and after celebrating, he signed the ball and gave it to one of the younger patrons in the crowd. It was the first ace of this year's tournament.

Kuchar is a graduate of Georgia Tech and turned pro in 2000. The best he has ever done at The Masters is tie for third in 2012. He has never won a major tournament. But he did win the Bronze medal in men's golf at the summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Kuchar just recently hit an ace on the 17th hole of the HSBC Champions last October.

