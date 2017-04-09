Georgia Tech's Matt Kuchar hits incredible hole-in-one during The Masters final round

Apr 9, 2017; Augusta, GA, USA; Matt Kuchar hits from the fairway on the 1st hole during the final round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Madrid, Michael Madrid)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Matt Kuchar hit a hole-in-one on the 16th hole on Augusta National to move up to third place during the final round of The Masters.

Kuchar, 38, got the ace on the par 3 known as Redbud, and after celebrating, he signed the ball and gave it to one of the younger patrons in the crowd. It was the first ace of this year's tournament.

Kuchar is a graduate of Georgia Tech and turned pro in 2000. The best he has ever done at The Masters is tie for third in 2012. He has never won a major tournament. But he did win the Bronze medal in men's golf at the summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Kuchar just recently hit an ace on the 17th hole of the HSBC Champions last October.

