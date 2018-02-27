'Get off my dog bro': Watch as Pasco deputy, K-9 take down suspected car thieves

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

HUDSON, Fla. - Shep left a mark on crime that one suspect will likely never forget.

The K-9 with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and his handler, Deputy Nick Carmack, were pursuing a stolen Ford Expedition on Saturday when it crashed into a telephone pole on Denton Avenue.

Carmack was able to apprehend the passenger.

Shep was sent into the woods after the driver.

"Deputy Carmack made the passenger run with him to locate K-9 Shep and the driver," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page. "While running, Deputy Carmack observed the driver dragging K-9 Shep further onto the property, continuing his attempt to flee. The driver gave up when Deputy Carmack caught up with him."

The video, which the department posted to Facebook on Monday, has over 8,500 reactions and nearly 10,000 shares as of Monday evening.

