Giant bagel menorah delights crowd in Maryland

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - On the sixth night of Hanukkah, Bethesda Row was filled with people and bagels.

Chabad of Bethesda created a menorah made from bagels – roughly 400 of them. Standing at 10 feet tall, Rabbi Sender Geisinsky said it’s one of a kind and affectionately called it a “bagel-norah.”

"You can either just do a Hanukkah event or you can go outside of the box, and we try to always – every year – change it up a bit,” Rabbi Geisinsky said.

Last year, he added, there was a giant ice menorah. In the years before that, they had one made of Legos and one made of Jelly Beans.

The bagel-norah earned many fans this year. At least 200 people came to see the lighting and stuck around snack on a bagel. A magician also performed.

Mark Eggerstorfer came with his wife and their young son. They saw the ice menorah last year and said the event is becoming a tradition.

"It's part of the tradition of family,” Eggerstorfer said. “We're a mixed family. I'm a Christian and my wife is Jewish, and we come out here and we do this together. It’s something we can do with our son that makes it a special time of year for us.”

Rabbi Geisinsky hoped everyone would enjoy the menorah, regardless of their religion.

"The Chabad Rebbe said that you don't beat darkness back with a broomstick, you shine a little light. And so here's the story of the Maccabees. A small group that just wanted to serve God the way they wanted. They fought for that message,” he said. "That's a message that the whole world needs to know. That if you stand up for what you believe in, you stand up for your rights, then that light will eventually beat the darkness of oppression. The darkness of hate."