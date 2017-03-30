Gov. Deal declares state of emergency following I-85 fire, collapse

ATLANTA -- Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for Fulton County after a massive fire erupted under I-85 Thursday afternoon, causing portions of the interstate to collapse.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety and minimize disruption of traffic as we continue emergency response efforts,” Deal said in a statement. "





According to Deal, the Georgia Department of Transportation is working with the Georgia Department of Public Safety, GEMA and Homeland Security and other local officials.





Deal encouraged the public to avoid the area where the collapse happened and urged everyone to stay patient and allow first responders to do their jobs.





"We will continue updating the public on alternative traffic routes and other information as it becomes available,” the statement continues.





GDOT and other state and local transit agencies are working to identify all possible options for commuters, including utilizing the Xpress Bus Service and Peach Pass express lanes.

