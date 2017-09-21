Grab some FREE queso from Moe's on Thursday!

Moe's Southwestern Grill's queso blanco (Photo: Moe's Southwestern Grill)

(WVEC) -- In "queso" you haven't heard, this Thursday is a pretty big day for fans of Moe's Southwestern Grill and freebies!

Participating Moe's restaurants will be handing out free 6-ounce cups of queso and bags of chips Thursday, September 21.

Mark your 📅! Free Queso Day is Sept. 21 pic.twitter.com/yd4zcyLSVW — Moe'sSouthwestGrill (@Moes_HQ) September 8, 2017

To say that fans of the cheesy deliciousness are excited is an understatement:

I don't want to alarm anyone but...FREE QUESO DAY IS SEPTEMBER 21st!!!!!! @Moes_HQ #FreeQuesoDay #outtamyway — Brannan P. Givens (@bpgivens) September 18, 2017

Just realized that THIS THURSDAY is #FreeQuesoDay at @Moes_HQ 😍 Guess where I'm going for lunch Thursday?!? 😏😋 — Damaris Bruce (@DamarisBruce) September 18, 2017

Free queso day @Moes_HQ is the same day as homecoming.. sorry senior class, can't make it — JC (@jordancole___) September 18, 2017

Almost had a heart attack because I thought I missed @Moes_HQ free queso day. It's okay it's not till Thursday. Phew. — Cara (@Cara__Burke) September 18, 2017

Moe's will also launch a 24-hour Queso Hotline to support all their queso obsessed fans. The hotline will begin at 12:01 a.m. and can be reached by dialing 1-855-440-6337. Queso fans are encouraged to call and confess how much queso they eat in one sitting, how often they think about eating queso, and the weirdest food they put queso on. Callers will be rewarded with a special surprise.

Keep calm and Queso on ✌🏻#FreeQuesoDay — Moe'sSouthwestGrill (@Moes_HQ) September 18, 2017

“As we move into our 17th year of serving our famous queso, which is now available in over 700 restaurants, we know just how much our fans light up at the mere mention of the liquid gold,” said Bruce Schroder, President of Moe’s. “It is time once again to celebrate Free Queso Day together, our annual chance to say thanks to our loyal fans and invite queso newbies along to see why Moe’s is known for it.”

For more information, check out the Free Queso Day Facebook page.

© 2017 WVEC-TV