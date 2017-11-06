Gwinnett school, students respond after video of violent bullying goes viral

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A Gwinnett County high school student is facing criminal charges after a video of a 15-year-old girl punching a younger student was uploaded to Twitter.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user who said she lives in Los Angeles, Calif. posted the video outing the alleged bully. It now has over 96,000 shares and nearly 2,000.

We are not showing the faces of the girls involved as they have been identified by Gwinnett County Public Schools as minors. The video shows the girl standing and talking with the girl on the bench for a few seconds. Then, she punches the girl in the face.

It is unclear why someone was recording video leading up to the punch being thrown. Gwinnett County school police report this happened on Friday and that the 14-year-old girl victim had a visible injury to her eye. The district confirmed a 15-year-old girl is being charged with battery for the incident.

Archer High School's principal wrote to parents and the community in response to the incident.

"I want to assure you that this incident, which happened on Friday, was addressed by the school,” Principal Ken Johnson said. “We took immediate disciplinary action with the student and our school resource officer is involved and criminal charges are pending."

Here is how other students are reacting to the video.

"I think the girl bullied her and she did it for no reason,” one said. “There was a lot of people in the locker room and she just wanted to do it to look cool or something.”

Another said that there should be a strong response to this kind of violence.

"If you're going to beat down somebody like that, I don't think there should be any kind of leniency there,” the student said. “I think you should be expelled. I don't want anyone like that in our school.”

Johnson said he became aware of the fight over the weekend when the video was posted. And that is when the district took disciplinary action.

