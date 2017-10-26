Hamlin Hills Farm in Forsyth offers pumpkins, haunted maze, hay rides

Hamlin Hills Farm in Forsyth will be selling pumpkins until Halloween.

The farm does not have an official pumpkin patch, but they have several for sale throughout the property, according to supervisor Titian Fountain.

"The 31st will be the deadline on the pumpkins, and then, Mr. Hamlin will be bringing in Christmas trees shortly after that," Fountain said.





The farm has more to offer this Fall season than pumpkins.

"We do the hay rides usually after 2:00," she said. "The haunted maze starts around 8-8:30."

There is also a barbecue restaurant on the property called Fat Moon BBQ.

"We have the best barbecue in Georgia," Fountain said with confidence. "We've got ribs, we've got brisket, we've got coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans..."

Fountain says the farm has live music on Friday and Saturday nights, and they have also hosted open mic nights.

