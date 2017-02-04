Hawks fans go nuts in Philips Arena after Matt Ryan named NFL MVP

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) waves to the crowd following the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Glasheen/Appleton Post Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: William Glasheen, USA TODAY NETWORK)

ATLANTA -- As the Atlanta Hawks were playing the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, it was announced that the Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had won the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award.

Fans started cheering, dancing and chanting "M-V-P!"

It continued, even as Taurean Prince took his free throws.

Announcers Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins declared Ryan as "one of the best human beings" to ever play in Atlanta.

Watch the moment the crowd found out:

PHOTOS | Stars come out for Super Bowl party

(© 2017 WXIA)