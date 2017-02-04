Hawks fans go nuts in Philips Arena after Matt Ryan named NFL MVP

ATLANTA -- As the Atlanta Hawks were playing the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, it was announced that the Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had won the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award.
Fans started cheering, dancing and chanting "M-V-P!"
It continued, even as Taurean Prince took his free throws.
Announcers Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins declared Ryan as "one of the best human beings" to ever play in Atlanta.
Watch the moment the crowd found out:
.@ATLHawks fans go crazy after hearing @AtlantaFalcons QB Matt Ryan won the @NFL MVP! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/LL04oDtBA9— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) February 5, 2017
