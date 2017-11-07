6 people dead in Ramsey County tuberculosis outbreak
A tuberculosis outbreak among elderly Hmong residents of Minnesota is proving deadly and costly, in part due to antibiotic resistance. State health officials say six of 17 people who contracted tuberculosis in Ramsey County have died. http://kare11.tv/2ya
WTSP 5:34 PM. EST November 07, 2017
