800 pound Villa Rica man faces toughest option - surgery

VILLA RICA, Ga. -- This is a story of persistence and determination to help prolong the life of an 800-pound Villa Rica man.

He is 41-year-old Tim Cogdill.

11Alive first told you his story last month when is mother send an email to 11Alive asking for help in finding a surgeon who could remove a nearly 300-pound growth from his body and bring down his weight.

The family had reached a dead-end so we set our goal on finding that surgeon.

“I don’t think I’d be alive if it were not for these people. They have done everything they could. They brought in tons of special equipment,” Cogdill said from his Tanner Medical Center bed. “They have taken care of me; they’ve cleaned me up; they’ve become like family and they have encouraged me and prayed with me and have talked to me like a person. They have made we feel welcome—like they really cared.”

Cogdill is bedridden at Tanner in Villa Rica and can hardly move about. He even has a special wheelchair when he has to leave his bed. Cogdill gained the weight, he said, because he just couldn't stop eating.

“Pretty much I ate all day long even after I was stuffed. At 800 pounds I got to a point where I thought every time I stood up, I thought I was going to fall,” Cogdill added.

It reached a point more than month ago where he had to be rushed to Tanner for intensive care. But the doctors and nurses at Tanner had done all they could.

The only option left was surgery and Tanner said it did not have the equipment to make that happen.

“We do not have the equipment that would allow Tim to safely have surgery here, so our mission is to get him where he needs to go,” said Dr. Bonnie Boles, Tanner Administrator.

11Alive picked up the challenge and made direct contact with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a Houston Bariatric Surgeon who specializes in weight challenged patients. He is featured on TLC's reality show, "My 600 Pound Life."

He agreed to do the surgery - but then came a shocker. Cogdill had changed his mind. He said no to the surgery.

“I was scared of doing the extra surgery. The gastric-bypass part of it. I did not want to give up the opportunity to eat when I wanted to eat,” he said. “I made a mistake when I turned it down.”

Cogdill has now seized this chance and is heading to Houston.

“I cannot thank everybody enough -- even you, all you've done to help me. the doctor, finding a solution,” Cogdill said. “I don’t want to die and I don’t want to leave my family.”

He will spend a few weeks at home with his family as the Houston surgical team prepares for the surgery. 11Alive will keep you up to date on his progress.

