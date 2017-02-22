Amped Up: Personal trainer Jared Atkinson

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fernando Bryant explains why he was fired from high school coaching job
-
DNR challenging hunters to go after coyotes
-
Club shooting brings downtown safety concerns
-
Travel agent talks about Carnival Elation
-
Accident on I-16 causes traffic delays
-
Mercer hosts UGA at OrthoGeorgia Park
-
Del taco warner robins
-
Perry officers save injured owls
-
Drive-by shootings strikes two Irwinton homes
-
Council hears report on crime from Warner Robins Police Chief
More Stories
-
Fickling animal shelter causes concern in north…Feb 22, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
Bibb deputies investigating a homicide on Elder…Feb 22, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
Difference Makers: Neighbors working to stop crimeFeb 22, 2017, 7:05 p.m.