Amanda Bukowski is relatively new to the fitness game. She started hitting the gym three years ago when her military husband was deployed.

"I decided I really wanted to this and surprise him when he gets home," says Bukowski. "I would go and hit the elliptical for a little bit then go and treat myself to an ice cream."

Bukowski began training for a body building contest in the bikini division which she says was somewhat successful, albeit admittedly without the proper nutritional education and a close bout with anorexia.

"I got too skinny. I did my competition and placed third place in my first competition and I enjoyed it but I still wasn't happy. I found fitness and I love it, but it's not just about being small."





She didn't let her battle discourage her, instead she hit the books learning more about how to better fuel her body, while also training with heavier weight, building her strength and focusing on a different goal -- improving her self esteem.

"You don't have to be a size zero to be a bikini body. Everybody is a bikini body," stressed Bukowski. "You got to love yourself and really want to work out because you like it and you love you. Once you start feeling good from the inside then that's when the confidence is going to come."

Employed at a Warner Robins gym and certified as a fitness instructor, Amanda is feeling good about herself. Finding balance in her fitness journey has brought a new challenge her way --

