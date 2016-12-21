Amped Up: Christmas Eve workouts

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

It's that time to get Amped Up about a healthier way of living with nutrition and fitness, and even though it's the holiday season, there still is time to work out before Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve is Saturday and there are a couple of events that you may want join.

There is a free Zumba Christmas Class hosted by Janice "I am Fitness" Shephard. The class will begin at 9:00 in the morning at Harvest Cathedral on Rocky Creek Road.

The cost is free and all they ask is you bring a towel, bottled water, and a fun attitude to dance those pounds away.

Also in Macon, you can kick your Christmas blues away with a kickboxing class with Willie Knight. The hour-long class will be held at the Historic Terminal Station in Downton Macon. Bring a towel and water, and you can even sign up to receive a t shirt at the event. There is a suggested $5 donation for the workout.

So here's your chance to workout before Santa comes to town and get a jumpstart on those New Year's resolutions for an Amped Up 2017.