Close Amped Up: Healthy balancing Amped Up is a balancing act WMAZ 11:29 PM. EST February 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It's that time of the week to get Amped Up about a healthier lifestyle with nutrition and fitness.Fitness instructor and personal trainer Dee Henry helps us to find a healthy balance to get you started. (© 2017 WMAZ) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window 6-year-old dies in accidental shooting One suspect dead; another in custody in killing spree Warner Robins won't pay for maternity leave Report: Falcons defensive coaches not returning in 2017 Bibb deputy helps teen ask girl to prom with traffic ticket Hospital considers naming Macon road after Jason Aldean Bald Eagle Killed In Chatham County Ben's Wednesday Night Forecast Gray Hwy fatality More Stories Severe storms possible tonight Feb. 8, 2017, 7:13 p.m. Lawmakers hold medical marijuana hearing at capitol Feb. 8, 2017, 7:48 p.m. Proposal made to name Macon road after singer Jason Aldean Feb. 8, 2017, 10:53 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs