Amped Up: Healthy turkey burger recipe

Dee Henry is sharing a few tips about how you can jazz up your turkey burger with a slim bun and giving a twist to a cookout favorite.
Turkey Burger
1 pkg Ground Turkey
4 Mushrooms (Chopped Fine)
2 tbsp Onion Powder
1 tbsp Garlic Powder
1/4 tsp Seasoning Salt
2 tbsp Mrs. Dash
1 tsp Pepper
Preheat Grill. Mold individual patties. Cook each patty for 8-15 min (depending on size). Add to bun and add any veggies of your choice. Ex: Spinach, Avocado, Tomatoes, etc.
