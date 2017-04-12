Amped Up: Healthy turkey burger recipe

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Dee Henry is sharing a few tips about how you can jazz up your turkey burger with a slim bun and giving a twist to a cookout favorite.

Turkey Burger

1 pkg Ground Turkey

4 Mushrooms (Chopped Fine)

2 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

1/4 tsp Seasoning Salt

2 tbsp Mrs. Dash

1 tsp Pepper

Preheat Grill. Mold individual patties. Cook each patty for 8-15 min (depending on size). Add to bun and add any veggies of your choice. Ex: Spinach, Avocado, Tomatoes, etc.

