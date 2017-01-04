(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

It's that time of the week to help you stay Amped Up with healthier nutrition and fitness.

Here are a few events this month to help you kickstart 2017 on a positive note.

This Friday at the Wellness Center Navicent Health on Northside Drive, the "Guru of Abs" returns to host a stomach sculpting Abs Class.

This is a First Friday Fitness event.

DaShaun Johnson is based in Atlanta, but returns to central Georgia after hosting several workouts here in October.

Classes start at $15 per person. 50 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Children's Hospital Fund here in Macon.

Beginning Saturday at noon, you can sign up to dance those pounds away with winter registration at Kali Dance Studios of the Arts in downtown Macon on Second Street.

Terra Gallamore offers professional dance training in more than 8 different categories including Zumba, jazz, and hip-hop dance.

This is for adults and children of all ages. There is a $30 registration fee.

Save the date -- January 16 on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. It's Extreme Kickboxing with Willie Knight at the Terminal Station in Downton Macon on Cherry Street.

The event begins Monday morning at 9 a.m. and will be hosted by fitness inspiration, Dee Barron.

There is a $5 donation fee to join in on the fun.

If you have a fitness or nutrition event that you would like to share, call us at 478-752-1309 or email us at eyewitnessnews@13wmaz.com .