Amped Up: Liver transplant saves dancer's life

Marquita Redd is putting the finishing touches on an event one year in the making.

The Gift of Life Choreographers Showcase was her way to celebrate life and educate others through dance.

Since the age of 4, dancing and performing on stage has been her go-to fitness regimen. However, with a battle with her ailing health, it has been very hard over the years.

Marquita Redd was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis when she was 17, and after years of suffering from the chronic disease, Redd needed a new liver.

In December of 2016, she received her needed liver transplant, and it has given her a brand new lease on life and she has been moving forward positively.

Redd's father also received a transplant when she was a young child, which helped her and her family understands the importance of transplants and recruiting organ donors.

Redd says the event raised more than $3,000 with attendance about $150, and was quite the success.

