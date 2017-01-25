Amped Up: Mom uses Zumba to battle heart disease

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

It's time to get Amped Up as we focus on a healthier approach to fitness and nutrition. Marvin James gives you the story of a mother who is fighting heart disease while dancing the pounds away

Kristi Proulx is a fitness instructor and mother who is changing her life for the better and wants to share her Amped Up story with you.

At first glance, you can hear that Kristi Proulx is fun and full of energy, a couple of characteristics you must have to be a certified fitness instructor that teaches Zumba several times throughout the week. Now what you may see is that Kristi doesn't fit the "typical" mold for fitness, but she is disproving that myth one step at a time.

"One of the things I love to do in my class when new people come in to my class, they are kind of looking around for the instructor and I know they are expecting some kind of supermodel, and then I walk in, a very average person, and they respond like, "That's the instructor?" and I always make sure to give them the best class and when they leave, that's going to be the hardest class they've ever taken," said Proulx.

Proulx says her motivation came twofold about 14 years ago. After the death of her father, Rocky Griffith, to heart disease and her desire to want to start a family with her husband, she was finally ready to start her journey.

"And I have heart disease in my family, and so, keeping up and making sure that I am healthy is important to me and my children. I want them to start now and know they have to eat right and exercise to have a healthy life," Proulx said.

She lost more than 70 pounds in order to become pregnant with Bryson, who is 6, and Luke, who is 4. She knows getting started can be hard, but you shouldn't overthink it.

Proulx said, "Even the little things like parking your car further away from the grocery store or taking the stair instead of the elevator are easy things to get started, and once you get started and start seeing those results when that weight starts to come off, you'll feel better and can start walking a mile or start running."

Or rocking out to Zumba. Now, several years later, Kristi went from a casual client to full-time instructor and has only one goal in mind, and that's to know the journey never ends.

"I don't think it's about size or getting a certain dress size for me or pant size for me, I just wanted to be healthy, healthy as I possibly could," said Proulx.

Kristi says she is still trying to lose some of the baby weight she gained during back-to-back pregnancies, but she is determined to keep teaching classes. She'll celebrate more than 13 years with Tim's Total Fitness.

