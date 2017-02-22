(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Jared Atkinson hasn't always been the motivator that he is today nor has he been the certified personal trainer and owner of his own training business. These days, Jared helps to mold and shape others toward better fitness goals, a dream career that started off as a ministry.

"That's why I feel like God put me on this Earth was to help people," says Atkinson. "That is my passion, is to help people, whether it's fitness or financially, whatever it is, I can do to help people."

Now at the ripe age of 24, he says he is living out his purpose of helping to save others, mind, body and spirit from unhealthy lifestyles which he used to lead as well.

"My journey started in 2010, the year I graduated high school. I was weighing 240-50 pounds. Well, I was forced to lose all that weight after the doctor told me I was obese and suffering from high blood pressure and things like that, so it forced me to the fitness side of things. So I started off walking and running a mile every single day," says Atkinson.

Training professionally for more than three years now, Atkinson owns a gym at Hope Church in Warner Robins. He encourages those that are on the sidelines to jump in the game, whether young or old because he says you are worth it.

Atkinson says, "Just stay consistent and take it one step at a time. Don't wish for it, work for it. That's the motto that we go by here. Stop wishing and get out there and work for it, and as long as you're moving forward, you're making progress at the end of the day."

