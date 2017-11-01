AMPED UP: Support for Jaque Billingsley's Olympic dream

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Jaque Billingsley is a 21-year-old member of the USA Paralympic Powerlifting team. As part of his training, he travels all over the globe in competitions, inching closer to his Olympic dream in 2020.

Here's how you can help him on his latest journey to the International Paralympic Games in Mexico City on November 30th through December 8th. You can either become a tax deductible sponsor or donate to help with training and traveling cost.

Go his YouCaring page and follow the instructions to help Jaque stay Amped Up for Team USA.

