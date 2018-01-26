Md. boy survives screw lodged in skull

(Photo: Johns Hopkins Hospital image)

SALISBURY, Md. (Delmarva Now) -- A Salisbury boy survived a freak accident that left a 6-inch screw in his skull — a mishap that required delicate neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The story caught the attention of CNN, which published a story on its website Friday.

According to CNN, Darius Foreman, 13, was building a treehouse when he fell from a branch. A 5-foot-long board with a screw landed on top of his head.

Paramedics from Parsonsburg and Salisbury who responded to the scene had to cut the board down to 2 feet in order to fit Darius into an ambulance, according to the report. He was stabilized at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and then flown to Hopkins.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command shared the CNN story on Facebook with the following comment: “Great job from the Parsonsburg Vol. Fire Company, Inc., Salisbury Fire Department, and Peninsula Regional Medical Center in stabilizing this teenager after his ordeal. Trooper 4 assisted by transporting him to Johns Hopkins Hospital. Once again, the teamwork in Maryland's healthcare system makes the difference!”

Darius and his mother, Joy Ellingsworth, could not immediately be reached for comment.

