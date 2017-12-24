Claire's pulls children's makeup due to asbestos concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/CBS) — Claire’s stores are pulling some children’s makeup off their shelves over asbestos claims by a Rhode Island mother and a law firm.

WPRI asked Claire’s to respond to those claims and as a result, the retail chain said it will investigate and is taking action out of an abundance of caution.

Mackenzie is six years old and loves playing with makeup.

Her mom says this glitter makeup kit from a Claire’s store in Providence was one of her favorites.

“You assume that when you’re purchasing it, it is safe,” Kristiana Warner said.

Warner works at a law firm that specializes in asbestos litigation. She says she was already working with a lab on another case and decided to have her daughter’s makeup tested.

According to a report Warner showed WPRI from the Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina, the glitter makeup kit came back positive for asbestos.

