Could users of new drug be dying for a killer tan?

Florida's the Sunshine State, but an online trend has some people so crazy about being tan that they're injecting themselves with a chemical for that bronzed body.

Tampa dermatologist Dr. Seth Forman warns the potentially dangerous drug, Melanotan II, really could produce a “killer tan.”

“I love to have the tan look. I know it's not healthy,” says Anika Cuesta. She soaks up the rays to get her tan at Ben T. Davis Beach in moderation.

“Definitely need to use screen protection,” Cuesta says.

But the buzz online is to buy a sunless tan by the vial of Melanotan II.

“Melanotan is what you could call a tanning injection or tanning drug,” explains a Melanotan II user on YouTube.

The synthetic injectable hormone touts melanin production, increasing pigmentation and tanning the skin.

“Stick it in your stomach, squeeze it in, once a day for two weeks. Bam! You can get your top-up tan,” says the Melanotan user.

But no so fast, the FDA warns: Melanotan II isn't approved for use, and there's no evidence it's safe.

“This is where vanity really causes someone to pay a price, not just with the money they might spend, but also potentially with their health,” says Dr. Seth Forman. He says unproven cosmetic benefits are outweighed by dangerous side effects: causing spots that can increase the risk of skin cancer, and problems with the heart, kidneys and eyes.

“Until we know more, my recommendation is to not touch this," Forman says. "They could potentially be killing themselves."

Risks that some are willing to take to be tan. A bodybuilder describes his experience on YouTube after using the drug for a week: “Melanotan II was pretty awesome. Side effects: nausea the first couple days. First thing I noticed, I got bags under my eyes. I looked like I got punched in the face. I'm really cognizant of the fact that I could turn purple if I overdo the Melanotan II,” the man says.

Dr. Forman says for patients looking to treat skin conditions there are doctor-regulated options, like using machines in the office that emit UVA and UVB light.

“This is controlled. We know exactly what wavelength and how many jewels the patient is getting,” says Dr. Forman.

Dr. Forman says there also less dangerous choices for people wanting a tan.

“We do live in Florida, we do have plenty of sunshine. The best way to get a tan, if you really want to look tan, is to do a spray tan or one of the rub-on tans they can get over-the-counter.

Getting an actual tan by laying out on the beach is not healthy. Going into a tanning bed is not healthy, absolutely using this Melanotan II is not healthy. At least we don't know right now if it is or not,” says Dr. Forman.

“It's nice to look tan. It's nice to look good, but I think the priority is your life goes first,” says Cuesta.

