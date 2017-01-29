FDA warns parents to throw out teething rings made with poisonous belladonna

(FILE PHOTO) (Photo: ThinkStock)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a simple but important message to parents who have purchased teething products containing belladonna from a homeopathic company: throw them out.

The agency warns that Hyland's brand teething tablets manufactured by Standard Homeopathic Company contain the poisonous plant "in amounts far exceeding the amount claimed on the label." Belladonna is also commonly referred to as deadly nightshade and is known to be a poisonous plant.

The FDA now recommends that consumers stop using these products marketed by Hyland's immediately and dispose of any in their possession.

“The body’s response to belladonna in children under two years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. ”We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tablets to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives.”

In November 2016, Raritan Pharmaceuticals of East Brunswick, N.J. recalled three belladonna-containing homeopathic products, two of which were marketed by CVS.

The agency said in a press release that the homeopathic teething products have not been approved bythe FDA "for safety or effectiveness" adding that it is unaware of any health benefits from the products which are sold to relieve teething symptoms in children.

The FDA advises parents to seek medical care immediately if their child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation after using these products.

Those who witness or experience symptoms can report them to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.

