Georgia 15-year-old dies after complications from the flu

An emergency department sign. (Photo: MJFelt / Thinkstock, MJFelt)

COWETA COUNTY, GA. – A 15-year-old girl from Coweta County has died from the flu.

Richard Hawk, the Coweta County coroner, confirmed the 15-year-old passed away from Influenza A on Tuesday. Hawk said she also had liver failure.

The girl is the first flu-related death in Coweta County this season.

In Georgia, 25 people have died after complications from the flu. All of the individuals were over 50-years-old and 20 of them were over 65-years-old, according to the Department of Health.

At least 37 children have died from the flu this season nationwide and federal health officials expect the number to increase because the season still has several more weeks to go.

In 2014-15, 34 million Americans had the flu, with 16 million seeking medical treatment and 710,000 hospitalizations, according to Dr. Dan Jernigan the director of the influenza division for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

For the first time, downtown Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital has set up a mobile emergency department outside to handle the overflow of patients. The mobile facility is in the hospital's parking lot next to where ambulances pull up to deliver patients.

