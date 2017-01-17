(CBS NEWS) -- Like spicy foods? If so, science has some good news for you: Eating hot chili peppers may help you live longer.

A new study, published in PLoS ONE, found that consumption of hot red chili peppers was associated with a 13 percent lower risk of death.

The research is observational, so no cause and effect relationship can be established. Still, the authors say the study strengthens the growing body of evidence that spicy food may have protective health properties that can lead to a longer life.

For the study, researchers at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont analyzed data on more than 16,000 Americans using the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey (NHANES). Participants were followed for an average of 18.9 years.

The researchers note that people who ate hot red chili peppers tended to be “younger, male, white, Mexican-American, married, and to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and consume more vegetables and meats . . . had lower HDL-cholesterol, lower income, and less education,” in comparison to participants who did not consume red chili peppers.

