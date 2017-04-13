School bans backpacks because of bed bugs

PHOTO: selvanegra/Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bedbugs have invaded a Moore County elementary school, forcing a backpack ban as exterminators work to solve the problem.

Seven bed bugs have been discovered at West Pine Elementary School as of Wednesday.

“We brought in specially trained dogs that are trained to sniff out bedbugs,” Student Support Services Director Seth Powers said.

“We are going to spray the school as well as using a special heat treatment and there is that can't be sprayed.”

School staff has not been able to figure out where the bugs came from.

A 2017 study ranks Raleigh and Charlotte in the top 20 most bed bug-infested cities in the country.

Experts say bed bugs spread particularly fast during peak travel times, like spring break.

