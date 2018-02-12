Texas second-grade teacher dies after getting the flu

Heather Holland (Weatherford ISD)

WEATHERFORD - A Weatherford second-grade teacher who had contracted the flu died on Feb. 4, according to the school district and her family.

Heather Holland, 38, taught at Bose Ikard Elementary School. Her official cause of death has not been released, but school district officials understand that Holland passed away "due to complications from the flu," according to a statement from the Weatherford district.

Her husband, Frank, confirmed to WFAA that his wife became septic last weekend after being rushed to the emergency room on Friday night. Dialysis treatment didn't work.

"I was with her for more than half of my life," Frank said in a brief interview.

RELATED: Flu guide: What you need to know about the 2018 flu season

He said she only started feeling ill last Monday, and then visited a doctor on Wednesday who recommended she start Tamiflu.

"She thought it cost too much, so she didn't get it," said Frank. "I ended up getting it for her Thursday."

Pastor Clark Bosher described a teacher, mother of two and wife that was heavily involved in Willow Park Baptist Church.

"She was beloved," said Bosher. "Frank sent me a text saying 'Man, she's gone.' I couldn't believe it."

Counselors were at the school Monday to assist students, staff and parents.

Heather's own two children, 7 and 10, attend Ikard, as well.

Custodians had been deep-cleaning Weatherford schools since December. Ikard Elementary underwent another deep-clean on Friday, according to the district.

Frank said his wife was an otherwise healthy woman.

Flu activity has been widespread in Texas for more than a month. This season, more than 2,300 flu-related deaths have been reported in the state.

The flu outbreak has caused several North Texas school districts to shut down for several days, including Sunnyvale, Bonham and Gunter, as workers there cleaned campuses.

Heather's family has set up a GoFund me account for those that wish to donate.

© 2018 WFAA-TV