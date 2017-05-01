Why you should read the warnings if you use essential oils

(Photo: iStock)

**Warning: This article contains graphic photos**

A woman is sharing her painful photos on Facebook to warn others about the dangers of mixing essential oils and sun.

Elise Nguyen posted these photos of her third degree burns to Facebook after she applied the oils to her neck and wrists because she was going to a hot yoga class. After class, she used a tanning bed and the pictures are gruesome.

Nguyen admitted in her post that she noticed a warning label on the DoTerra oil bottle. The label warns users to avoid sunlight and UV rays for at least 12 hours after applying.

“I'm not blaming the company, it was my own damn fault. But every yogi that I've talked to has no clue that this could have happened,” she added in her post.

Her post has been been shared over 141,000 times.

© 2017 WTSP-TV