Here's how much extra money Kirby Smart makes if the Bulldogs win the Rose Bowl

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates beating the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart has a million reasons to motivate his team to win the national championship.

According to the terms of Smart's contract, he'll pick up an extra $600,000 if the Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma, sending the team to the national championship game on Jan. 8.

If UGA wins the national championship, Smart will earn $1 million extra.

That's on top of the $3,753,600 annual salary he receives AND these bonuses he's already earned:

- $400,000 for winning the SEC Championship

- $50,000 for being named SEC Coach of the Year

Plus he'll get an extra $200,000 if his team is ranked in the final top five of the Amway Coaches or AP media rankings (very likely), and he could earn another $100,000 if he's selected the National Coach of the Year.

If the Bulldogs lose to the Sooners, Smart will get a $500,000 bowl bonus.

