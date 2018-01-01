Here's how much extra money Kirby Smart makes if the Bulldogs win the Rose Bowl

WMAZ
Phillip Kish and USA TODAY , WXIA 4:00 PM. EST January 01, 2018

ATLANTA -- Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart has a million reasons to motivate his team to win the national championship.

According to the terms of Smart's contract, he'll pick up an extra $600,000 if the Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma, sending the team to the national championship game on Jan. 8. 

If UGA wins the national championship, Smart will earn $1 million extra.

That's on top of the $3,753,600 annual salary he receives AND these bonuses he's already earned:

- $400,000 for winning the SEC Championship

- $50,000 for being named SEC Coach of the Year

Plus he'll get an extra $200,000 if his team is ranked in the final top five of the Amway Coaches or AP media rankings (very likely), and he could earn another $100,000 if he's selected the National Coach of the Year.

If the Bulldogs lose to the Sooners, Smart will get a $500,000 bowl bonus.

