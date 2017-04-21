Here's the Atlanta Falcons 2017 regular season schedule

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons' 2017 regular season schedule has been been released.

The team is set to debut at their $1 billion+ new home September 17 in a game against the Green Bay Packers.

The defending NFC Champions will get another crack at the New England Patriots in a Sunday Night Football game on October 22.

Here's the full 2017 Falcons Regular Season schedule:

September 10 @Chicago Bears 1PM

Sunday, September 17 vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday Night Football on NBC) 8:30PM

Sunday, September 24 @ Detroit Lions 1PM

Sunday, October 1 vs. Buffalo Bills 1PM

Sunday, October 8 - BYE WEEK

Sunday, October 15 vs. Miami Dolphins 1PM

Sunday, October 22 @New England Patriots (Sunday Night Football on NBC) 8:30PM

Sunday, October 29 @New York Jets 1PM

Sunday, November 5 @Carolina Panthers 1PM

Sunday, November 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25PM

Monday, November 20 @Seattle Seahawks (Monday Night Football) 8:30PM

Sunday, November 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1PM

Sunday, December 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1PM

Thursday, December 7 vs. New Orleans Saints 8:25PM

Monday, December 18 @Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:30PM

Sunday, December 24 @New Orleans Saints 1PM

Sunday, December 31 vs. Carolina Panthers 1PM

