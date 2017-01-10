Heroin gang bust in Cobb leads to 13 prison sentences

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- More than a dozen gang members or associates plead guilty in a Cobb County court for their role in distributing heroin in the county.

According to District Attorney Victor Reynolds, 13 people associated with the criminal street gang known as Good Product Team (GPT) plead guilty to racketeering and gang act violations. He said the gang's primary function was distribution of heroin in Cobb County.

48 people were arrested as a result of 12 search warrants.

"A total of 285 years in sentences have been handed down to those 13 individuals," Reynolds said in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

An additional 36 people were arrested in the years-long investigation and were identified as drug users and even addicts. They were given either probation or court-ordered treatment.

"The users, the addicts have been sentenced to probation and treatment and given the opportunity to turn their life around," Reynolds said.

The investigation began in July 2013 when the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Organized Crime Unit and the Cobb Anti-Gang Enforcement Unit began investigating the group. The drugs were being moved at a business called Tattoos by Ho, which had locations on Austell Road and South Cobb Parkway. Police found heroin and drug related items while responding to a call of the owner being shot.

Ezzard Evans, 28, of Atlanta, was the only person charged in all 12 counts. On Dec. 14, 2016, Evans pled guilty to racketeering, all seven gang charges -- including exercising leadership in a gang -- and both trafficking charges.

Chief Magistrate Joyette Holmes, sitting as a Superior Court judge, presided over the entire case. She sentenced Evans to 30 years, with 14 years to serve in custody and the balance on probation.

"This is a great example of law enforcement in Cobb County working together and working with the Cobb DA's office," Reynolds said.

He said Cobb and several other counties across the metro area and the country are dealing with a heroin problem.

"We’re in the middle of a terrible heroin epidemic. We’ve lost more than 120 (people) in two years,” he said.

Reynolds said this arrest put a dent in the distribution of the drug in that area for a certain period of time. He also said one of the suspects arrested in the case died of a heroin overdose during the course of the case.

11Alive highlighted the heroin epidemic in our series The Triangle. There is a triangle-shaped area of Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties where heroin-related deaths are growing.

