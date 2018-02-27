High school hunter arrested, charged after having hunting knives in his truck

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- A Dunwoody High School student who was arrested and charged with carrying weapons within a school safety zone was found with hunting equipment, the incident report reveals.

On Feb. 22, an 18-year-old was pulled out of class and consented to his truck being searched by school officials after what is being described as an anonymous student told administrators that he had weapons inside his truck.

The truck, a 2005 gray Dodge was parked on school grounds. During the search, officials found several knives, a box cutter, a hatchet, ammunition, and tobacco products in the toolbox on the back of the truck.

Police also found a folding knife inside his wallet.

The student was then arrested in the parking lot. According to the incident report, he told officials he carries the knives with him because he likes to hunt and is an outdoors person. He also reportedly told officials he has shotguns and rifles stored in a gun safe inside his bedroom. When police searched the home, they found those guns.

The student's parents told police he uses them for hunting.

This bust comes as schools across metro Atlanta are dealing with threats of violence against their students. That's not the case, here. DeKalb County Public Schools said this student never made a threat.

Here in metro Atlanta, local law enforcement have investigated at least 26 cases of threats against schools since the fatal Parkland, Florida shooting. While most of the threats have not turned out to be credible, law enforcement and school officials are taking them seriously.

