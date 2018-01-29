WMAZ
Report: Dismembered woman found in suitcases in Oregon

The woman was reportedly found dead in the trunk. Police have a man in custody.

WTSP 4:25 PM. EST January 29, 2018

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A woman's body was found decapitated, dismembered and stuffed into two suitcases in the trunk of a BMW in Washington County, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 28-year-old Sara Zghoul of Aloha.

Police tracked a suspect in the woman's death to a ravine, where he reportedly tried to kill himself but was unsuccessful. Officers took him into custody Thursday night.

Earlier that night, the sheriff's office first received the call about a body in a car near Southwest Sarala and Hargis Road, said Deputy Jeff Talbot. They found Zghoul's body in the trunk.

Talbot said there was no danger to the public.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

