Report: Dismembered woman found in suitcases in Oregon

The woman's body was found in the trunk of this car. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A woman's body was found decapitated, dismembered and stuffed into two suitcases in the trunk of a BMW in Washington County, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 28-year-old Sara Zghoul of Aloha.

Police tracked a suspect in the woman's death to a ravine, where he reportedly tried to kill himself but was unsuccessful. Officers took him into custody Thursday night.

Earlier that night, the sheriff's office first received the call about a body in a car near Southwest Sarala and Hargis Road, said Deputy Jeff Talbot. They found Zghoul's body in the trunk.

Home associated with unidentified suspect is roped off with crime tape pic.twitter.com/diAAmwkigC — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 26, 2018

Talbot said there was no danger to the public.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

