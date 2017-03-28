Horrifying footage shows escalator reverse at Hong Kong mall

Multiple people were injured Saturday after an escalator at a Hong Kong mall malfunctioned. (Photo: Screenshot via YouTube)

Multiple people were injured Saturday after an escalator at a Hong Kong mall suddenly reversed.

Horrifying surveillance footage shows shoppers fly backwards as the escalator at the Langham Place shopping mall reversed at an increased speed. According to CNN, eighteen people were injured and one man suffered a serious head injury.

Shopper Lau Kit-ying, who witnessed the incident, told the South China Morning Post the escalator was moving two or three times faster than normal.

“It was so sudden that people couldn’t respond in time ... more than 10 people piled up near the base of the escalator,” Lau said.

Two mechanics were arrested shortly after the incident. According to police, the mechanics may have tampered with the escalator, CNN reported.

Ian Fok, a spokesman for Otis Elevator, which employs the two mechanics, told CNN the company was surprised by the arrests and plans to continue helping with the investigation.

