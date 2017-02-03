Man dies in north Georgia house explosion

Courtesy Linda Erbele White County News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. -- A man died in a house explosion in north Georgia Friday morning, according to the state insurance and safety fire commissioner.

According to Habersham County Sheriffs Office, the department heard a loud sound around 10:30 a.m. They discovered it was an explosion at a home in the Mt. Yonah Scenic Estates subdivision on Rhododendron Lane.

Officials said a man in his 70s was killed in the blast. The explosion was caused by propane gas.

Aerials showed that the house was completely destroyed by the explosion. The exact cause of the blast is under investigation, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens.

White County Sheriff Neal Waldon called the explosion "tremendous". A couple of nearby homes had windows blown out in the explosion, and four acres of mountains were burned, officials said.

Hudgens’ Fire Investigation Unit is assisting the White County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Many people commented on the department's Facebook post saying they heard and felt the boom.

