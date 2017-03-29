How healthy are Georgians: Ranking the counties

ATLANTA - A new report breaks down how healthy Georgians are by county. The most healthy county in our state is in the metro area.

Forsyth County came in first. Oconee came in second and Fayette came in third. Those counties have the longest life spans and the most people who report they are healthy.





On the other end of the spectrum, Quitman, Randolph and Clay counties ended up at the bottom of the list.

These counties ranked low because of the number of smokers, people who have obesity and because what they call the food environment. It signals how easy or hard it is to find healthy food.





The report annual report titled County Health Rankings and Roadmaps is sponsored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and performed by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Click here for a full list of how other Georgia counties ranked.

Startling numbers nation-wide

The report also found premature deaths are way up for people aged 15 to 44-years-old. Theses deaths rose in both urban and rural communities and across race and ethnic groups. The report says drug overdoses are a huge factor as are homicides. The bottom line is, where a person lives plays a key role in how well they live.

© 2017 WXIA-TV