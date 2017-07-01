How to spot a job scam

Call 12 For Action has a warming about scammers trying to rip off summer job seekers. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Summer is here and with the hot sun and school break comes the demand for jobs.

This is especially true for teenagers and college students looking to work for a few months and make a few bucks. But at the same time, scammers are trying to rip them off.

"If it sounds too good to be true, you should run the other way," said financial advisor Jim Dew.

He said that's particularly true for jobs you see on social media websites.

"What they'll do, is they'll place a job application or offering on a website like Craigslist or Facebook or something like that, but it's a scam,' Dew said.

He said the same goes for job ads that promise you can work from home and with employers and companies that don't sound familiar and don't want to meet you in person.

"What they're really trying to do is get the young person's name and social security number," Dew said, "then create identity theft and go scam them in that way."

Once scammers get that personal information, it's like they have a blank check.

"They're going to go out and charge a bunch of things in your name without your knowledge," Dew said. "And you just think you didn't get the job."

