I-85 Collapse, Day 2: Suspect in bridge fire due in court Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga – A man suspected in starting a fire which may have caused an I-85 bridge to collapse is due in court today.

Basil Elbey has been charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree, which is a felony.

Thus far, Elbey, who is in the Fulton County Jail, is the only suspect charged in connection with the fire. His court appearance is at 11 am.

According to the Atlanta Fire Department, two other people -- Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas -- were detained but not arrested.

Fulton County Jail records show Basil Eleby had been arrested 19 times before for drug, battery, assault and other charges. An April 2014 mugshot shows Eleby after he was arrested for charges related to the sale and trafficking of cocaine.

Late Thursday afternoon, a massive fire under I-85 caused a huge chunk of the roadway to collapse.

The fire began in the middle of rush hour and brought Atlanta traffic on both sides of the busy Interstate to a complete standstill, as giant flames and plumes of black smoke billowed. It left motorists stranded on the Interstate for hours as Georgia State Patrol Troopers worked to divert traffic and clear the roadway.

No one was injured in the incident.

Commuters have been redirected to surface streets like Piedmont Road and Cheshire Bridge, and MARTA announced has expanded service.

Officials say 700 feet of the I-85 northbound and southbound lanes will have to be rebuilt. Local officials confirmed that $10 million in federal funds have been released to help pay for the repair and reconstruction of I-85 damaged by the collapse.



