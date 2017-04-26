'I could never put in to words how much this means:' 79-year-old gets dream trip to Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA - Seventy-nine-year-old Delores Dobson hadn't been to the zoo since she was 16 years old. She loves animals, but pandas are her favorite. Traveling is difficult since she is oxygen-dependent and has been confined to either a bed or a chair for much of her later life.

Pruitt Home Healthy of Gainesville, Ga is a member of Second Wish Dreams. The non-profit helps make dreams come true for elderly patients.

They decided to help make Dobson's dream become a reality by taking her on a little field trip to the Atlanta Zoo.

Dobson suffers from multiple co-morbidities and has for many years so being able to physically go to the zoo to interact with the pandas was "one of the most incredible experiences of her life."

She got to personally interact with the cute baby pandas that are residing at the zoo.

Thanks to Second Wish Dreams, Dobson was able to meet with the furry babies and watch her dream come true.

PHOTOS | Dream visit to Zoo Atlanta

© 2017 WXIA-TV