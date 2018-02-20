‘I thank God I'm here' | Teen falls 50-feet off mountain ledge

Victoria Creed recovering from fall at Pilot Mountain

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A 17-year-old girl said she’s lucky to be alive after falling 50-feet while climbing at Pilot Mountain State Park.

Victoria Creed said she was being adventurous when she fell down the mountain.

“I went to the rock climbing section and I was being adventurous, just being me.”

Creed fell Sunday night and she’s thankful to the strangers hiking in the area who stayed by her side until help arrived.

Creed fell from the ledge along the Big Bears Trail.

Tori Creed (Photo: Tori Creed Facebook)

“I had on the wrong kind of shoes on. So, I was trying to get down to a lower rock, and when I did I made one step to get back up, and I slipped. I thought I caught myself, but I slipped again.”

Creed said the fall knocked her unconscious.

“I was in and out of it the entire time. A woman was holding my neck straight in case something was wrong with my spine.”

Creed was recently released from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She’s now recovering from a broken collarbone, fractured foot with two broken bones, 14 stitches in her leg, and her hip is bruised.

She said, “I thank God I’m still here.”

Creed said she plans to go back to Pilot Mountain one day.

“I’m going back cause daddy wants me to show him where I fell and he doesn’t want it to haunt me and I want to face my fear.”

She said she loves to hike around Pilot Mountain.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY