In one Florida county, if a student makes a threat, the parents pay up

Make a threat, it’ll cost you. That’s the message from a Florida sheriff who’s fed up with students making threats against schools in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced on the department’s Facebook page that anyone who makes a threat – even if it’s a joke -- will be responsible for the cost of his agency’s response.

Chitwood says the students or their families will be responsible for at least $1,082 per incident. In some cases, the tab might be much higher.

On top of that, the student will face charges.

VIDEO: Tampa Bay schools have seen an increase in threats

Chitwood made the remarks in response to four more students charged last week for making threats at Volusia County schools. There have been 15 students charged since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas.

