Infant survives head-on wreck that killed Georgia couple in N.C.

A Georgia couple was killed in a head-on collision in N.C. Their 1-year-old infant was the sole survivor. (Photo: WECT) (Photo: WXIA)

MAPLE HILL, N.C. -- Authorities confirmed a couple from Georgia died in a North Carolina crash when their sports utility vehicle hit a box truck head-on early Friday morning.

According to Trooper Ben Chappell with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Robert Fiala and his wife, 53-year-old Donna Bolding Fiala, were traveling from their home in Atlanta to meet family on the North Carolina coast for vacation.

While driving in Pender County along N.C. Hwy 53 near Maple Hill, Chappell said the family's Acura drifted into the opposite lane and smashed into the box truck around 4:30 a.m. The impact killed both adults, but the a 1-year-old infant survived.

Little boy from #Atlanta loses both parents in a #NorthCarolina crash. The boy was not hurt. What we're learning tonight. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/uwCI5b6NTq — Chris Hopper (@Chris11Alive) April 12, 2017

Authorities said the child was rescued from the SUV and taken to a hospital as a precaution, but later was found to have no injuries. Troopers said the 1-year-old was in a rear-facing seat, which likely saved the child's life. Investigators said the box truck driver wasn't injured.

11Alive's NBC affiliate in Wilmington WECT was at the scene of the crash in Pender County, just north of Wilmington, N.C., and saw the aftermath of the crash.

.@wectnews RAW VIDEO: this just rolled past us on Hwy 53. Working to learn details on the accident that shut down a portion of hwy for hours pic.twitter.com/S1fyatC6Kt — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) April 7, 2017

Investigators said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors, but that fatigue and/or inattention could be a cause in the wreck. They anticipate no charges will be filed.

Chappell told 11Alive's Chris Hopper that the child, whose name they believe is Soren, is now being cared for by extended family.

Contributing: the Associated Press

Photos: Infant the sole survivor of crash that killed Ga. couple

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the box truck veered into the opposite lane. It was the Acura that drifted, and the story has been updated to reflect that.

© 2017 WXIA-TV