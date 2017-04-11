Ingleside Baptist Pastor asks commission not to approve changes to ordinances dealing with LGBT

Tim McCoy, pastor of Ingleside Baptist Church in Macon, speaking at a Macon-Bibb County commission meeting Tuesday asking commissioners to not amend the county's anti discrimination policy to include homosexuals. The county committee voted to send the amendment to the full commission for a vote.

WMAZ 1:12 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

