Inmate helps injured officer after crash

CLARK, Co. Ind., (WHAS 11)--A Clark County officer and inmate are expected to be okay after they were involved in a crash on I-64 early Friday morning.

MetroSafe says the officer swerved his car to avoid a deer, during an inmate transport, causing the cruiser to roll over. This accident happened on I-64 West near the Jefferson-Shelby County line.

Both received minor injuries. At one point, we're told the inmate was uncuffed in order to help the injured officer while they waited for EMS to arrive. The officer and inmate were taken to University Hospital for treatment.

© 2017 WHAS-TV