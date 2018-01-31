It's a gator-eat-gator world, as photos prove

It's brutal in the natural world, even if you're a baby alligator.
Photographer Nancy Bloch was in the East Lake area Tuesday watching for eagles for her website East Lake Wildlife when she spotted a gator sunning itself.
Then she noticed the gator had something in its mouth and realized it was another gator.
%
According to LiveScience.com, a study found 6 to 7 percent of young alligators fall victim to cannibalism.
Researchers with Florida Fish and Wildlife said though it seems cruel, it also may help control the gator population.
%
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs