It's a gator-eat-gator world, as photos prove

10News Staff , WTSP 8:10 PM. EST January 31, 2018

It's brutal in the natural world, even if you're a baby alligator.

Photographer Nancy Bloch was in the East Lake area Tuesday watching for eagles for her website East Lake Wildlife when she spotted a gator sunning itself.

Then she noticed the gator had something in its mouth and realized it was another gator. 

According to LiveScience.com, a study found 6 to 7 percent of young alligators fall victim to cannibalism. 

Researchers with Florida Fish and Wildlife said though it seems cruel, it also may help control the gator population. 

