It's a gator-eat-gator world, as photos prove

An alligator chomps down on a baby gator in northern Pinellas County. (Photo: Nancy Bloch)

It's brutal in the natural world, even if you're a baby alligator.

Photographer Nancy Bloch was in the East Lake area Tuesday watching for eagles for her website East Lake Wildlife when she spotted a gator sunning itself.

Then she noticed the gator had something in its mouth and realized it was another gator.

% INLINE %

According to LiveScience.com, a study found 6 to 7 percent of young alligators fall victim to cannibalism.

Researchers with Florida Fish and Wildlife said though it seems cruel, it also may help control the gator population.

% INLINE %

© 2018 WTSP-TV