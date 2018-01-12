Jacob Eason leaving UGA; thanks school for ‘incredible two years'

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 29: Jacob Eason #10 of the Georgia Bulldogs in action during the first half of the game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Field on October 29, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Foldy, WXIA)

ATHENS – Jacob Eason confirmed he is leaving the University of Georgia after two years with the team.

The sophomore quarterback tweeted, “Thank you UGA for an incredible two years. The memories and relationships I have made will truly last a lifetime. I will miss suiting up in red and black, but Athens will always be a place I can call home.”

Thank you UGA for an incredible two years. The memories and relationships I have made will truly last a lifetime. I will miss suiting up in red and black, but Athens will always be a place I can call home. -Skinnyqb pic.twitter.com/2vyMVa0UE0 — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) January 12, 2018

It is still not confirmed where he will be transferring but rumors have claimed he will be going back to his home state of Washington.

Eason was the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs his freshman year and became backup to Warner Robins native Jake Fromm this past season.

Fans have already begun to respond on social media to the announcement.

True team player. DawgNation will be forever grateful. Best of luck in future and we will cheer you on to success. — COOP (@Betweenthehedge) January 12, 2018

