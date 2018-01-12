Jacob Eason leaving UGA; thanks school for ‘incredible two years'

ATHENS – Jacob Eason confirmed he is leaving the University of Georgia after two years with the team.
The sophomore quarterback tweeted, “Thank you UGA for an incredible two years. The memories and relationships I have made will truly last a lifetime. I will miss suiting up in red and black, but Athens will always be a place I can call home.”
Thank you UGA for an incredible two years. The memories and relationships I have made will truly last a lifetime. I will miss suiting up in red and black, but Athens will always be a place I can call home. -Skinnyqb pic.twitter.com/2vyMVa0UE0— Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) January 12, 2018
It is still not confirmed where he will be transferring but rumors have claimed he will be going back to his home state of Washington.
Eason was the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs his freshman year and became backup to Warner Robins native Jake Fromm this past season.
Fans have already begun to respond on social media to the announcement.
QB1😭 pic.twitter.com/9ywBG8W6O3— chris_ (@jvst_chris) January 12, 2018
True team player. DawgNation will be forever grateful. Best of luck in future and we will cheer you on to success.— COOP (@Betweenthehedge) January 12, 2018
