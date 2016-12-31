Jimmy Carter, family vacation in Fla. meet rehabilitated turtles

Here's a new twist on a holiday vacation.

On Friday, President Jimmy Carter and his family helped release a sea turtle back into the wild off the Florida Keys.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn visited Marathon's turtle hospital to meet a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle named Salty.

The 70 pound reptile had been at the hospital since October. That's when rescuers first discovered it floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Carters along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren later joined the hospital's rescue team as they released Salty back into the sea.

"We have one grandchild and 10 great-grandchildren here and I think they really learned a lot about the future of turtles," Carter said. "When they threat ... the turtles because of plastic and wood and so-forth in the ocean, it's going to be very bad."

The extended family was in the Keys as part of their traditional post-Christmas holiday vacation.

(© 2016 WXIA)