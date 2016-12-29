Jones County family searching for stolen pig

MACON, GA.-- - A Jones County family has been searching for their family pet for more than a week now. They say it was stolen from their backyard and all they want to do is have him home to give him hogs and kisses.

At the Summer’s home in Jones County you can be sure to see some animals. But there is one family pet that's unaccounted for and it doesn't bark or meow.



"We thought if we moved in and just kept to ourselves that it would be okay. But that wasn't the case actually,” explains pet owner Tina Summer.



Instead this pet oinks.



"We just figured he was making a wreck of the house. So we called him Wrecker. It just seemed to fit,” recalls Summer.



Wrecker has been missing since December 20th. They noticed he was gone when he did not come out for his daily treat.





"Normally the pig would just come to the door opening because he always expects a treat but he didn't come. My husband came out and started looking around. That's when he noticed everything,” says Summer.



The miniature pig's owners say they are sure that he was stolen.



"So they cut this fence and then cut his kennel. They were able to lure him so far with food out this hole. But then we found rope where they tied him up and drug him the rest of the way and there were drag marks,” explains Summer.



She says there have been rumors but that no one has squealed yet.



"There have been rumors that he was sold for drugs. I don't know really other than just being vindictive,” says Summer.



The family says they just want to know that their beloved pig Wrecker is safe.





"That's what we're worried about. You know what kind of treatment is he getting, whether they're feeding him or watering him. It's getting cold now, it's going to be in the 30's tonight. We're just worried about him because he's used to his bed. The cat's missing him and we're just all missing him,” says Summer.

Right now there is a 300-dollar reward for the miniature pig Wrecker. If you have any information that can help police find him you are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.

(© 2016 WMAZ)