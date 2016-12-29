Jones deputies looking for stolen pig

The Jones County Sheriff's Office needs help locating Wrecker, he's a black and white pet pig taken from a home on East Virginia Avenue.
According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, Wrecker was taken from inside a fence in the front yard of the residence. "This is a family pet," the Facebook post states.
Anyone with information about the pig's whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 478-986-3489.
